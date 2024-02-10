Family, boat crew recognized for saving man who fell from Ambassador Bridge

The family and boat crew whose quick thinking was credited with the rescue of a Canadian ironworker who fell from the Ambassador Bridge last summer were recognized Friday.

It was a cloudy day last July when young Tionne Bevelle dragged her mother and grandmother to the park on the banks of the Detroit River – but it certainly wasn’t an ordinary one.

“We were actually watching them work on the bridge, saying how small they looked,” recalled mom Terri George. “Next thing you know we see him cartwheel into the water.”

The ‘him’ in question? Canadian ironworker Spencer Baker.

Part of a crew working on the bridge deck, Baker was unexpectedly thrown from the bridge and sent tumbling more than 42 metres into the water below.

Because Bevelle dragged her family to the park, and because they happened to be looking that way, they were in the right place at the right time to get help.

The little girl ran to the office of the J.W. Wescott, a mail boat, alerting the crew, while George stayed at the banks to keep her eye on where Baker had floated.

The boat raced to get him, pulling him from the water less than 4 minutes from impact.

Peter Berry, Harbour Master with the Windsor Port Authority, said he’s never seen a rescue like it.

“In my 15 years in this position, unfortunately people have entered [the river] from the ambassador bridge,” he said. “Mr. Baker is the only one I know who has survived.”

Berry and U.S. Coastguard Captain Rick Armstrong were on hand at the J.W. Westcott office to present the family and the boat’s crew with awards recognizing their heroism.

He said this type of recognition isn’t given every day.

“It’s not something done all that often,” said Berry. “It’s been years since we’ve provided such awards. They’re absolutely important and we’re very proud of these people.”

Bevelle said she felt like “a real life superhero.”

She, her mother, and grandmother Bernita Flowers, were honoured with Captain David P. Dobbins awards for excellence in search and rescue along with Wescott Captain Sam Buchanan and crew member Albert Holland.