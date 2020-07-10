WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are reaching out to the public to help locate a teen girl.

Alyssa Cowan, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say she left her home on McCrearly Line near Dresden and did not make it back home.

She is described as around 4’8”, 95 lbs, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray and white Roots sweatpants.

Family members and police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-352-1234 x 9 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).