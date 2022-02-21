Family affair: Family Day celebrated in Windsor-Essex

Across the province, people are enjoying the tail end of a long weekend.

It’s Family Day in Ontario and there was plenty to do in Windsor-Essex, for the first time in two years.

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore welcomed over 1,500 people, taking part in a number of activities.

“We have public skating, we have badminton in the gymnasium, we have basketball in the gymnasium, we have lots of recreational swims all that sort of thing,” says Dave Orshinsky, team leader of recreation.

Tyler Beckett and Grant Kozachanko organized a game of shinny for their kids.

“You don’t know how many times they ask us just to do a free skate, so it’s two hours’ free skate, no pressure and they’re having a great time,” says Beckett.

“These are the things kids should be doing, right. Exercise, community, getting together like this. It’s wonderful,” says Kozachanko.

The municipality wrapped up the event with a fireworks show.

Above normal temperatures allowed families to enjoy the holiday outdoors, filing up public playgrounds.

“Mostly we’ve just been cooped up inside. I brought my other kid, we’re swinging and just having fun here at the park,” one mother tells CTV Windsor, who brought her children to the Miracle Park in east Windsor.

At Lanspeary Park, the outdoor rink was open all day for public rentals.

“Actually, you can be maskless because we’re outside which is nice,” says one grandfather who was catching his grandson in action.

Indoors, the Windsor Spitfires welcomed back an annual tradition.

“Spending the day with my son. Not working is always better than having to be at work,” says one fan.

The Spitfires took on the Saginaw Spirit in a matinee tilt at the WFCU Centre.