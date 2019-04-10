

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are issuing a reminder about not believing everything you read on social media.

It follows a false alarm regarding an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerville.

It was alleged in a Facebook post that a young girl was walking home from John Campbell School last Friday when she was cut off and cornered by a car with no front licence plate.

The post, which went viral, went on to allege the two men in the car chased the girl down an alley but she got away.

Police investigated and located a person of interest, and found there was no foul play.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge tells CTV Windsor social media isn't a place to file reports to police.

Betteridge also warns against sharing stories on Facebook when the information hasn't been verified.

“Our goal is always to get to the bottom of it and get that info out to the public,” says Betteridge. “If for instance, there was an attempted abduction and that evidence was there, we would absolutely get that evidence out to the community quickly."

Sgt. Betteridge says if there is a crime or a danger to the public and community, people should call 911.