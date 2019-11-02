

CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff





WINDSOR, Ont. - While the best part of the end of Daylight Savings Time may be the extra hour of sleep, it’s also an opportunity to ensure your family’s safety.

With the switch back to Standard Time Sunday at 2 a.m., the Windsor Fire Department says it’s also a good time to install new batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries," says Chief Stephen Laforet.

Working smoke detectors are required on every storey of a home as well as outside of sleeping areas.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Removing batteries is against the law and can result in a $360 fine.