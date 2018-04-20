

A 25-year-old Lakeshore man has been arrested after police seized fake money and equipment.

OPP executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Notre Dame Street on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Police say a quantity of United States counterfeit currency and related counterfeit making equipment was seized.

William Ladouceur, 25, of Lakeshore, was arrested and has been charged with making counterfeit money x 3, possessing counterfeit money x 3, possessing counterfeit instruments x 3, and failing to comply with recognizance.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.