WINDSOR -- The 17th annual Face to Face campaign for Hospice has hit its second highest total ever.

The announced total was just over $104,000, smashing the $90,000 target. However the cheque had to be re-written as a last minute donation by Bob Robinson of Windsor Life Magazine rounded out the total to $110,000.

The fundraising ran from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 in support of the Fairley Family Hospice Transportation Program.

Executive director of the Hospice of Windsor-Essex is thrilled with the generosity and says it will have a real impact on services.

“Sometimes these rides are the only way they get out of their home and it helps with them getting to their doctor's appointments or getting them to our wellness programs,” says Colleen Reaume. “You can see the difference when the patients are registered in the program from the time they begin to the time that they're really established in the program, it really makes a world of difference for them.”