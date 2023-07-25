'Extremely hot': Environment Canada issues heat warning for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday.
Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 C. Thursday, while slightly cooler, will be very humid with humidex values in the upper 30s.
Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas.
Minimum temperatures in the low 20s will provide little relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.
Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Environment Canada warns to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Other tips include:
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
- Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
- Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.
