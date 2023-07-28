Extreme weather knocks down trees in Windsor
A heavy downpour and gusty winds Friday afternoon knocked down more trees and sparked at least one small fire in the 900-block of Hall Avenue.
Wind gusts at Windsor Regional Airport reached 50 to 60km/h.
A severe thunderstorm warning is now over, but there is the possibility of more thunderstorms this evening.
High heat and humidity, in part, added to the active weather.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Kitchener
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
London
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation
London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
Affordable housing project breaking ground in Exeter
An empty field behind a current Huron County owned social housing apartment complex will soon be home to even more affordable housing in Exeter, Ont.
Barrie
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm one person has died after a shooting at a Penetanguishene mall Thursday.
Man faces five charges after pulling a firearm on a rideshare driver at Georgian Mall
Barrie Police have laid five charges against a 40-year-old male after they responded to a weapons call at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
Pair charged in connection to Owen Sound homicide
A pair of 37-year-olds from Owen Sound have been charged in connection to the death of a 47-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
Ottawa
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm with strong winds, nickel size hail and heavy rain rolled through Ottawa Friday afternoon, damaging dozens of trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Toronto
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
Montreal
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
Shein opens pop-up shop in Montreal area amid multiple controversies
Shein, the popular but controversial online discount retailer, has made its way to Montreal as part of a global pop-up strategy. The massive retailer is facing a slew of issues, including a lawsuit for copyright infringement, claims of labour exploitation, and pollution concerns.
Atlantic
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Winnipeg
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
12-year-old girl shot while camping at remote cabin in Manitoba: RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot while camping with family members at a remote cabin in Manitoba.
Calgary
Province to continue financial support for Calgary Stampede despite sex abuse settlement
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will continue to provide financial support for the Calgary Stampede despite calls from a federal MP to pull funding from Ottawa in the wake of a sex-abuse settlement.
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary
Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.
Edmonton
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
Vancouver
Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames
Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.
Hundreds allowed to return home as evacuation order eases near Kamloops, B.C.
An evacuation order covering hundreds of properties south of Kamloops, B.C., has been scaled back to an alert as crews make good progress containing a wildfire about 10 kilometres south of the city.