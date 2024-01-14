Extreme cold warning until Monday morning

An extreme cold warning has been issued into early Monday morning.

Wind chill values can go as low as -30 degrees.

Temperatures can drop as low as -18 degrees Celsius with winds potentially reaching 30km/h.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast:

Sunday: Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 23.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 8.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.