WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Extreme cold warning until Monday morning

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted image from January 2024. (Source: Harman Singh Dhaliwal) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted image from January 2024. (Source: Harman Singh Dhaliwal)
    An extreme cold warning has been issued into early Monday morning.

    Wind chill values can go as low as -30 degrees.

    Temperatures can drop as low as -18 degrees Celsius with winds potentially reaching 30km/h.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast:

    Sunday: Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 23.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 10.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 8.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 6.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

