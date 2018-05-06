

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent has announced extra garbage collection for residents in flooded areas, including Erieau, Erie Beach and Erie Shore Drive.

Residents with excess waste as a result of the flooding must have items at the curb no later than Monday for collection on Tuesday.

All garbage must be contained in garbage bags, cardboard boxes or garbage containers where possible.

If the extra garbage cannot be contained, carpet for example, then it needs to be bundled and tied and cut up into five foot lengths.

Bulk items damaged by the flood will also be eligible for collection.