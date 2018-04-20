

CTV Windsor





The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has announced extra garbage collection for residents in flooded areas.

The areas include Erieau, Erie Beach, Erie Shore Drive and Shrewsbury.

Residents with excess waste as a result of the flooding in the affected areas listed above must have items at the curb no later than Monday, May 7 for collection on Tuesday, May 8.

Residents are asked to contact Customer Services at 519.360.1998 to ensure your property is included on the pick-up list.

All garbage must be contained in garbage bags, cardboard boxes, garbage containers or toter carts where possible.

If the extra garbage cannot be contained (i.e. carpet, underpad etc.) then it needs to be bundled and tied and cut up into five-foot lengths and must not weigh more than 44 pounds so that the contractor can safely and efficiently handle it.

Bulk items such as furniture damaged by the flood will also be eligible for collection.

Officials say the extra garbage collection in the affected communities will continue to be monitored by the contractor and municipal staff to ensure the majority of waste is collected in a timely manner.

All changes to the collection schedule for extra garbage as a result of the flooding will be announced by way of a municipal news release.