Residents across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are being urged to stay cool this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued an Extended Heat Warning for the region as temperatures are expected to rise into the low 30’s on Saturday afternoon and then into the mid-30’s on Sunday and Monday. Humidex values near 40 are likely with little night time relief from the heat.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion.

If you experience any of these symptoms, health officials suggest you seek immediate medical attention.

You should also drink plenty of water, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Officials also warn you to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Residents are also urged to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.

For more information, please visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com and follow Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Twitter andFacebook.