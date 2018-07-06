

The Windsor and Essex County Health Unit has ended the extended heat warning across the region.

Windsor and surrounding areas are getting some relief from the heat today before temperatures climb closer to 30 degrees again next week.

After a week of scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity the high in the forest city will be just 25 degrees for Friday.

The morning felt remarkably different, even a little brisk as Windsorites woke up to temperatures in the mid-teens instead of low to mid-twenties.

The sun is here to stay as well as Saturday will be sunny with a high of 26 degrees.

Temperatures will climb higher again with Sunday bringing a high of 30 and Monday a high of 33 degrees.