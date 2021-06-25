LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Graduating students from the International Baccalaureate Program at Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School expressed their gratitude to frontline workers Friday Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

Each student composed a poem and a piece of art on canvas, which together, formed one larger piece of art.

Student also created ‘envelopes of gratitude’ filled with sunflower seeds and messages of hope to thank workers for all of their tireless efforts during the pandemic.