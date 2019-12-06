Express to stay at WFCU Centre for two more seasons
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 6:01PM EST
The Windsor Express will be playing home games at the WFCU Centre for the next two seasons.
The team inked a two-year extension with the city, with largely the same terms as the previous contract.
The city lost about $10,000 hosting the Express at the WFCU Centre last season.
Council agreed, having the National Basketball League of Canada team play in Windsor, provides the community another event to enjoy locally.