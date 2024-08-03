Experimental series writer and director says Windsor is part of his 'film making DNA'

A new interactive murder mystery television series is set to launch later this year, written and directed by a well known film maker who says that Windsor is part of his ‘film making DNA’.

Writer director Gavin Booth is bearing down on the release of his experimental series called ‘Reward.’

"Who doesn't love murder mysteries? Murder mystery is all the rage. Why not put the audience in the driver’s seat and make them the detective?" said Booth.

The series encourages viewers to watch and solve the mystery on their own, "There's clues in every episode that can lead you to - say a certain website or a social media post. And as you gather the correct clues and solve little mini-mysteries along the way, somebody with the grand total of points and completing all of that will win the grand prize of $100,000.”

Booth is best known for his films ‘Last Call,’ ‘Fifteen’ and ‘The Scarehouse.’ He told CTV he is thrilled to release his latest scripted series.

"Season one is called Dream Crusher. Each season will sort of be its own contained story, and Dream Crusher is about a young rising pop star named Gwen who is murdered the night before her album is released. So all of the suspects are sort of people related to her world, or former friends and lovers and things like this that might be responsible for wanting to take out a pop star.”

(Source: Gavin Booth)

Filming is taking place in Los Angeles, Worcester, Massachusetts and here in Windsor.

An original song is also in the works, written and produced by Bleu – who Booth said has serious clout in the music industry, "He was, he had a huge hit song on the Spider-Man soundtrack back in the day, Tobey Maguire. He went on to write for the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez."

Variety Magazine is also profiling the project. "Variety, sort of like one of those pinnacle trades. So just knowing that this project and my work can be taken as, you know, seriously as everything else."

The seven episode series can be found on the free streaming platform Reveel – an exact release date has not been set, but it’s expected to come out later this year.