Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor today

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.

The WPS will deploy additional officers in the downtown core on Wednesday and Thursday this week to “promote community safety and reduce crime.”

In the first phase of the initiative, police converged downtown over a three-day period in early June to speak to business owners and operators. This time, officers will focus on connecting with the area’s homeowners, tenants and building managers.

“A crucial part of policing is nurturing strong relationships with the people we serve,” said Karel Degraaf, acting superintendent, patrol Services. “We want to hear from residents about the issues they’re dealing with and seeing in the community. We will use these discussions to inform policing priorities and work together to reduce and prevent crime.”

As part of the campaign, the Windsor police’s City Centre Patrol (CCP) will be supported by additional members from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, cadets, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

Police say the initiative aims to provide important insights that the WPS will leverage to drive future decision-making and resource allocation.