Expect a cloudy, rainy weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 degrees, feeling more like 34.

Conditions will be clearing up in the evening with a Saturday night low of 18 degrees.

Sunday will see increasing cloudiness late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27, feeling like 33.

Sunday night will be cloudy and rainy with a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.