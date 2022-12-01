Expansion of Highway 3 deemed priority despite low ranking

The Ontario auditor general found that the province ignored its own experts when prioritizing the Highway 3 expansion project and three other lower-ranked highways.

Bonnie Lysyk said in her report the direction came from the minister of transportation’s office in 2019.

The move caused higher-ranked projects to be deferred.

The lowest priority rating belonged to Highway 3.

In August 2019, the province announced plans to widen Highway 3 from two lanes to four, along a 15.6-kilometre stretch between Essex and Leamington.