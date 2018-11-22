

CTV Windsor





The executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is Windsor is spending two days in the life of people her agency helps.

Lady Laforet is housing herself and her two small children at an area motel, in an effort to gain a better understanding of the daily challenges faced by some families.

With no vehicle and only $11 in cash, Laforet is on a mission to try and get her kids to school, search for housing and access services out of a 250-square foot room.

“We are a service provider who needs to experience the service we provide,” says Laforet. “We want to take this back to the staff, we want to be able to sit down and have conversations with the clients we serve and say what can we learn from this experience.”

Laforet hopes her work this week will bring attention to family homelessness in our community.

“It’s going to help us improve our system and we can bring the community in on it, so we can break down some myths and stereotypes that they have about what family homelessness might look like and ensure all the families are included with all the conversations.”

Laforet admits their agency struggles to educate the public that a motel stay as a shelter is not a vacation.

She also wants to see continued investment for affordable housing in Windsor-Essex.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families says it supports more than 400 families including children each year.

The centre on Bridge Street has an on-site emergency shelter with 12 beds and five mats on the floor.

Laforet began her stay in an area motel on Wednesday afternoon, and her campaign will continue until after dinner on Friday.