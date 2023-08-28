Execution of search warrant yields $500K in drugs: Chatham-Kent police

Police seized handguns, long rifles, ammunition and $500,000 worth of drugs during the execution of a search warrant in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023. Police seized handguns, long rifles, ammunition and $500,000 worth of drugs during the execution of a search warrant in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver