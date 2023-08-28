Execution of search warrant yields $500K in drugs: Chatham-Kent police
A Chatham man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant yielded handguns, long rifles and approximately $500,000 in drugs late last week.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Aug. 23 members of the Intelligence Section executed a search warrant on a residence located on McFadden Avenue, the homeowner’s vehicle, and a storage unit on Queen’s Line in Chatham as part of a drug investigation.
Police said approximately $500,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and other controlled substances were recovered and seized for analysis.
Also seized by police were digital scales, packaging materials, a counting machine, a vacuum seal machine, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian currency.
Police said six handguns, 11 long rifles and several hundred rounds of ammunition were also seized during the execution of the search warrant.
The 37-year-old Chatham man was charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone
The accused was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 5.
