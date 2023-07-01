Excessive speeding leads to stunt driving charge in Chatham-Kent

A 56-year-old driver has been charged after being clocked going 162 km/h on Highway 401.

The Glencoe, Ont. driver was pulled over by Elgin OPP on the 401 in Chatham-Kent. Police say the motorist is now facing a stunt driving charge.

Police say excessive speed remains a leading cause of fatal collisions and are reminding drivers to slow down.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.