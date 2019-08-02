

Ricardo Veneza and John Lewis , CTV Windsor





A tenant who brought attention to sewage flooding the basement of a four-unit home in Windsor sees a $200 payment as a partial victory.

Randy Mitchell originally sought $2,000 for rent, storage and moving expenses at a landlord-tenant tribunal hearing on Thursday in Windsor. However, Mitchell accepted the owner’s $200 offer.

Mitchell and three other tenants were forced to leave 555 Dougall Avenue in Windsor about a month ago after the city’s by-law staff issued an Occupancy Prohibition order because of a deficient private sewer.

The building’s owner, Zixi Wang, tells CTV News she is speaking with contractors to fix the problem.

Wang is scheduled to appear in court on August 12 after failing to comply with the city’s Unsafe Order following months of back-and-forth with the city concerning the needed repairs to the home.