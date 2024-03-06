WINDSOR
    • Everything must go! Industrial sale begins Thursday at former Nemak factory

    An advertisement for the liquidation of items inside the former Nemak factory in Windsor, Ont. is seen on March 6, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) An advertisement for the liquidation of items inside the former Nemak factory in Windsor, Ont. is seen on March 6, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    The Nemak factory closed in October 2020 after the company moved the product from Windsor to Mexico.

    According to a newspaper advertisement, everything inside the west end factory is up for sale to the highest bidder.

    Tools, equipment, safety accessories, electrical hardware, tables, workbenches, racks, carts, vacuums and more will be on sale to the public starting March 6.

    Here are the upcoming sale times:

    • March 7 & 8 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • March 9 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • March 14 & 15 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • March 16 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Nemak did not respond to a CTV News Windsor email request for details about the sale. 

