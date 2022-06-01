'Everything has gone up': Essex County farmers feeling impact of fuel cost and inflation

Essex County farmers are used to not being able to control the weather, but now they have other concerns that are out of their hands.

Farmer Craig Chevalier says he’s feeling the blow of the high cost of diesel this spring planting season.

“Every time you go in the field you gotta burn fuel and you can’t get the crop in the ground. It’s an unavoidable expense,” Chevalier said.

He said last year they could contract fuel for 79 cents a litre for about 40,000 litres. This year the contract was $1.63 a litre.

St. Joachim farmer Leo Guilbeault says it adds up quickly.

“It costs $400 to fill up a tractor and you go through a tank a day like that so it’s like $400 a day,” said Guilbeault.

There are only a few small ways to save.

“A lot of guys are watching the amount of fieldwork or tillage that they are doing,” Guilbeault said.

It’s not just the cost of fuel that’s on the rise. Farmers say other expenditures are also increasing.

“Everything has gone up, from the cost of propane, fertilizer to fuel, equipment,” said Chevalier.

“Herbicide prices went up 10 to 15 percent. Everything has gone up with inflation and with supply and demand,” added Guilbeault.

Cartlon University business professor Ian Lee says if the interest rates are raised enough, it will cool inflation.

“It’s gonna hurt the borrowers, It’s gonna hurt the farmers, in the short run, but there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lee.

He expects only short-term pain.

“I think we could have within one and a half to two years, things could be coming back into line," Lee said.

The farmers are also trying to be optimistic.

“I’m hopeful. Do I expect it? Not really. It is what it is,” Chevalier said.