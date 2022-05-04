'Everyone is ready': The Tenors excited to perform live as Caesars Windsor welcomes back shows

The Tenors will be the first performers at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor since the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

Tenors singer Victor Micallef tells CTV News the band is thrilled to be back on the casino stage.

“That place is like a second home for the Tenors,” says Micallef. “We love it there. The crew and the staff there are like family, and so are the fans.”

The singing trio, comprised of Micallef, Clifton Murray and Fraser Walters, was supposed to perform in Windsor in December, but the show was postponed due to public health measures.

“I think everyone is ready,” says Micallef. “Doing performances virtually for the past few years was great, but it’s not quite the same as being in the same room with everybody.”

The Tenors did get to do some shows in other parts of North America at some points during the pandemic. Micallef says they are excited to get back to more live shows.

“We have a lot of different things that we haven’t incorporated in there before,” he adds.

The Tenors are usually in Windsor over the holidays, but they won’t be doing the holidays hits this time around.

The trio has some Mother’s Day surprises planned, including a song about the power of motherhood called “Mother.”

“We’re looking forward to sharing that in a live context,” says Micallef. “I think that is going to be a very powerful moment in the show.”

Walter’s wife Kelly Levesque will be joining them on stage and well as Micallef’s son Zac.

There has only been one show at Caesars Windsor since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Tenors take The Colosseum stage on Thursday night. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.