Evening-long Leamington standoff ends with no charges
WINDSOR -- A barricaded person holding an edged weapon inside a vehicle drew a large police presence in Leamington Thursday.
Officers responded to the area of Clark Street West and Elliott Street in Leamington around 4:30 p.m.
Police negotiated with the adult Leamington resident throughout the night with police attempting to persuade the individual to surrender to police.
The surrounding streets were closed for about nine hours as OPP contained and diffused the situation.
At 2:00 a.m., police took the man into custody without incident.
According to the OPP, no charges will be laid in relation to this incident and no further information will be provided.