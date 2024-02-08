WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Evening fire in downtown Windsor

    Crews respond to a fire on Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue on Feb. 7, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Crews respond to a fire on Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue on Feb. 7, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    There's no word on a damage estimate following a fire in downtown Windsor.

    Crews were called to the scene on Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The blaze was considered under control about an hour later and declared out shortly after.

    More details will be released as they become available.

