Evacuation over after gas leak in Windsor
Four buildings on Continental Avenue have been evacuated after a gas leak in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:08AM EDT
The evacuation for four buildings has ended after a natural gas leak in Windsor.
Crews reported to 2158 Continental Ave. after a line was struck on Tuesday.
Enbridge Gas spokesperson Leanne McNaughton says the cause was a construction.
The company turned off the gas.
First responders secured the area and implemented a safety zone as Enbridge Gas repairs the damage.
The gas line was repaired later Tuesday morning and all people in buildings that were evacuated were able to return.