The evacuation for four buildings has ended after a natural gas leak in Windsor.

Crews reported to 2158 Continental Ave. after a line was struck on Tuesday.

Enbridge Gas spokesperson Leanne McNaughton says the cause was a construction.

The company turned off the gas.

First responders secured the area and implemented a safety zone as Enbridge Gas repairs the damage.

The gas line was repaired later Tuesday morning and all people in buildings that were evacuated were able to return.