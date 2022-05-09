EV charging station program in high demand in Windsor-Essex

A program to increase the number of electric charging stations across Windsor-Essex is out of money.

On Jan. 13, the federal government announced $1.7-million to help support the deployment and installation of up to 300 electric vehicle chargers across the region as part of the "charge up program."

Project coordinator Eric Freeze tells AM800 25 applications have been approved and will have half of the installation costs covered by the project.

The applicants are a mix between municipalities and private businesses.

Freeze says there is still a chance to take part in the program. The application process hasn't closed yet.

There is a wait list as more funding may become available.