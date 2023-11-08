WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $400,000 house fire in Windsor Wednesday morning

    Damage is estimated at $400,000 following a house fire in Windsor on Nov. 8, 2023. (Source: WFRS/Twitter) Damage is estimated at $400,000 following a house fire in Windsor on Nov. 8, 2023. (Source: WFRS/Twitter)

    Damage is estimated at $400,000 following a house fire in Windsor Wednesday morning.

    Crews arrived to the scene near University and Cameron avenues to a “substantial amount of fire,” according to Windsor fire.

    The two-storey home was vacant and no injuries are reported.

