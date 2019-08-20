

CTV Windsor





The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority is supporting a new plan by the provincial government to make product manufacturers responsible for the province's Blue Box recycling program.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek announced the program, which is currently run by municipalities, will be transitioned in phases starting in 2023.

EWSWA general manager Eli Maodus says they are still digesting the information, but he knows retailers and producers have been a part of the process.

He tells CTV Windsor local municipalities are poised to see significant financial benefits.

"The authority would free up approximately $2 to $3 million a year which would in turn not have to be billed back to Windsor or seven county municipalities," says Maodus. "That would free up some money in the authorities budget and obviously into the municipal budget."

A government discussion paper released earlier this year said shifting the Blue Box recycling program to full producer responsibility is estimated to save municipalities more than $125 million annually.

The new program would streamline 240 existing municipal Blue Box programs in the province that have their own lists of accepted materials.

Yurek says the move will encourage industry to change how it packages products to cut down on waste that is sent to landfills.

Yurek says consultations will begin this fall on a new framework for the Blue Box program, including details on how producer responsibility would work.