Essex-Windsor EMS to get new defibrillators

Essex-Windsor EMS will be getting nearly $2 million worth of new defibrillators and cardiac monitors.

The defibrillators used by paramedics are much more complex than the ones used by the public.

The machines have the ability to take blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, respiration volume and much more.

They then send the information directly to the doctors from on scene or the ambulance so a care plan can be made before the patient arrives.

EMS Chief Bruce Krauter said the current machines are not the latest technology. The new ones are also smaller and lighter for the paramedics.

"The current ones have met the end of their lifespan, they are five years old and not the latest technology," Krauter said. "You can equate to a computer and a lot of parts get out of date."

The funding for the defibrillators will come out of the 2023 budget for Essex-Windsor EMS.