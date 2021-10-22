Essex-Windsor EMS response times expected to improve

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex-Windsor EMS will keep their target response times, despite being more difficult to attain in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essex County council has approved a report from Essex-Windsor EMS that response times failed to meet the targets more often in 2020 and 2021 than in the previous three years.

Some of the issues EMS are facing this year include increased call volumes, backlogs within the hospitals, and increased offload delays.

But the report says response times are expected to improve we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMS officials say they are working on a plan to improve response times, such as the offload diversion protocol.

"Where CTAS (Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale) levels 4 and 5 as the capacities fill up across emergency departments, we divert to a facility such as Erie Shores in Leamington that has the capacity to accept and treat a patient in those lower acute levels,” Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter said.