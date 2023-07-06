Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics ratify collective agreement

The County of Essex and the union representing paramedics in the area have ratified a four-year collective agreement that offers annual raises and enhanced benefits.

Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics, represented by CUPE Local 2974.2, reached the agreement Wednesday. The deal, approved by the county in June, will also offer enhancements to holidays and protocols governing sick leave, overtime and scheduling.

“Our paramedics work hard every day on behalf of the residents of Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island and this fiscally responsible agreement acknowledges the difficult work they do,” Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter said in a news release. “I want to thank the union leadership for working with us at the bargaining table to craft an agreement that will enhance our service levels and improve the working experience of front-line staff.”

CUPE Local 2974.2 represents 300 paramedics and support staff.

“Paramedics have extremely demanding jobs and routinely deal with systemic stresses as they attend to their day-to-day calls,” said James Jovanovic, Local 2974.2 president. “This contract respects their dedication and commitment with improvements on multiple fronts and our members are keen to move forward and continue providing exceptional care to area residents.”

The contract is retroactive to April 1, 2022 and runs through to March 31, 2026. It provides for the following wage increases: