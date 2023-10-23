Essex-Windsor EMS opens station in Kingsville

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and the County of Essex officially opened a new, $4.35-million EMS station in Kingsville on Monday.

Chief Justin Lammers said it is designed for current needs and future growth.

“Kingsville is growing and so is Essex-Windsor EMS,” Lammers said. “The new station is designed to accommodate our paramedics and ambulances as we continue to expand, enhance our services and adopt new technologies. We are proud to serve Kingsville residents from this new location.”

The 6,414-square-foot station, at 75 Road 2 East, is more modern and four times larger the space Essex-Windsor EMS previously leased in a building occupied by Kingsville Fire and Rescue. The new, standalone location includes:

three drive-through garage bays capable of holding up to six vehicles;

dedicated supply and equipment storage areas;

a crew lounge able to accommodate 10 people;

ample parking, including spots for employees’ electric vehicles; and

an emergency vehicle fuel depot.

“This new station represents the progressive approach and dedicated service Essex-Windsor EMS provides to the Town of Kingsville and the rest of the region,” said Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald. “It also shows our commitment to supporting this top-notch paramedic service. The County of Essex purchased the land for the Kingsville station in 2021 and, thanks to all involved, it was completed within budget and on time.”

Construction of the station started in September 2022 and was completed a year later by Gulf Developments Inc. for $4.35 million.

The County of Essex, which is responsible for Essex-Windsor EMS, has also set aside funds in its 2023 Budget for land to build a new, standalone station in the Town of LaSalle, where the service currently shares space with the fire service.