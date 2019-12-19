WINDSOR -- Essex-Windsor EMS is getting rid of three ambulances.

Chief Bruce Krauter says their first decommissioned ambulances is going to a community in Nunavut.

“We'll be sending an ambulance from the farthest point south in Canada to one of the most northern regions of Canada,” says Krauter.

It’s because the service got seven new ambulances last year and so are taking seven out of service.

They will keep one as a spare with a second one going to hospice, for a volunteer paramedic transfer service.

The third ambulance is going to Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington for a six-month pilot project.

“They will make it into a transfer vehicle, using their staff, they would hire a driver, they would use their nursing staff so it would relieve our pressure from ems,” says Krauter. “It would relieve pressures on their budget.”