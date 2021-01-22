WINDSOR, ONT. -- The chief of ambulance service in Windsor and Essex County regrets an EMS manager took a vacation out of the country.

Bruce Krauter, Essex Windsor EMS chief, assures the staff member had no contact with patients or paramedics and quarantined after the trip on Christmas break.

“This decision to travel out-of-country was regrettable, considering public health recommendations advising against non-essential travel,” says Krauter in a written statement to CTV News.

Krauter apologizes to the community and his staff adding it was an error in judgment, and hopes it doesn’t discourage people from adhering from public health guidelines.

He adds the incident is unrelated to an outbreak declared two weeks ago at an EMS facility.