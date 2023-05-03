Essex-Windsor EMS chief announces plans to retire

EMS Chief Bruce Krauter

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice

The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver