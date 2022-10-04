Essex Ward 4 candidate gives notice of withdrawal

A candidate running in the Essex municipal election has since withdrawn his candidacy.

Town staff received written notice from Shawn Mulder, a candidate in Ward 4, on Tuesday that he wishes to withdraw as a candidate in the upcoming election.

A news release from the town says under the provisions of Section 36 (a) of the Municipal Elections Act, a candidate must withdraw their name in person no later than 2 p.m. on nomination day, which was Aug. 19.

Town officials say as a result, they officially cannot accept the withdrawal and Mulder’s name will still appear on the election ballot for Ward 4.

Mulder along with Rodney Hammond are the two candidates for Ward 4 councillor.

Municipal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.

Advance voting days will be held on Oct. 8, 12, 15 and 19.

Information on the 2022 election is available online.