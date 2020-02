ESSEX, ONT. -- Essex OPP have found a 16-year-old Essex teen that was reported missing earlier Friday.

Julia Wolgen was reported missing after she was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. on Brien Street West in Essex.

Essex OPP put out a Tweet shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday thanking the public for its assistance in locating Wolgen.