WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two staff members with the Town of Essex were honoured for their contributions to the Royal Life Saving Society of Canada.

The Society is dedicated to the prevention of drowning and to reducing water-related injury.

It holds an annual ceremony to recognize outstanding individuals with Commonwealth Honour Awards.

Cynthia Cakebread, the manager of recreation and culture, and Sarah Newton, assistant manager of aquatics, received their honours in Toronto.

They were presented with medals by Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor.

Cakebread was given the Bar to Service Cross, which honours society members who have served for more than 20 years.

Newton was presented the Bar to Service Medal for 10 years plus of service.

“These honours indicate the high level of dedication both Cynthia and Sarah have to their field,” said Doug Sweet, deputy CAO.

“Not only are they recognized for their significant contributions to the Lifesaving Society, they also bring that important perspective to their work at the Town of Essex.”