Essex shops bearing the brunt of construction season
Schinkel’s Meat Market is one of dozens of shops bearing the brunt of seven blocks of construction in downtown Essex.
Owner Greg said the first month of work on the streetscape project’s cost him 20 to 25 per cent of his usual businesses.
“I feel very much for the businesses that depend on on-street parking because, since the project started on the first of May, there has been no on street parking. I’ve heard some say they’re down 40 per cent or more. We’re not down that much, but I’ve heard some businesses say that.”
Schinkel also said it has led to a lot more cleaning.
“It’s definitely dustier. We’re dusting in the store a lot more, even though we’re enclosed it still makes it into the store. We’ve had a few windy days where it’s a bit of a dust bowl,” he said.
Were it not for their parking lot, with a side street entrance, Schinkel said they’d be taking a much bigger loss amidst construction — but directing customers to that lot, has been a headache of it’s own.
That problem might be solved by some cash town council decided to spend on Monday night.
With $20,750 to try and help businesses unanimously approved, $1,500 will be used for parking signage, $3,000 for mailers to be sent to over 5,000 addresses encouraging residents to shop downtown, and $6,250 for various ad campaigns.
The remaining $10,000 is set to be split between five businesses as mini grants for facade improvements.
Applications for that, opening in July.
“Everything here, all of our businesses, well, the ones I spoke to, were really happy to see we’re putting more effort to help keep them going,” said coun. Katie McGuire-Blaise
The streetscape work is expected to be done in December, and Schinkel for one, can’t wait.
“It’s going to look great when it’s done. We’re just in the messy phase right now,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway off Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
RCAF helicopter involved in incident near Ottawa River
The Royal Canadian Air Force say one of its military helicopters was involved in an incident when operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at 12:10 a.m. local time today.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Byelections return seats to Liberals, Conservatives but with closer contest in Oxford
Four byelections have returned seats back to the Liberals and Conservatives in strongholds many observers expected to remain status quo.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The search to find a submarine missing since Sunday during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic, a new report predicts the future of Canadian ERs and how will the closure of Sunwing affect you?
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Arpan Khanna narrowly wins Oxford federal byelection
After leading for the majority of the day, Conservative MP Arpan Khanna has won the federal byelection in Oxford County.
-
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
-
‘A horrible loss’: Brantford couple pleading for return of stolen food trailer
A couple in Brantford is offering $5,000 to anyone who can help return their food trailer that was stolen last Sunday.
London
-
Arpan Khanna elected MP in Oxford
Multiple byelections were held in across the country on Monday with the tightest race being in the stronghold of Oxford.
-
Advisory Committee asks council to remove two citizen members
Poor attendance by some members of the Community Advisory Committee on Planning has forced the sudden cancellation of recent meetings.
-
Massive barn fire in Huron County
Firefighters attended the scene of a dairy barn fire on Monday.
Barrie
-
Massive barn fire in Huron County
Firefighters attended the scene of a dairy barn fire on Monday.
-
Days-long homelessness protest begins outside Barrie city hall
A small group of advocates for Barrie's homeless population started a days-long protest outside city hall Monday evening.
-
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in multiple murders located in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old inmate charged with three murders is back in custody after escaping from the Sudbury District Jail on Saturday.
-
Man thrown in jail for nearly 1 week after drug test at Toronto Pearson 'wrongfully' finds cocaine in luggage
A 22-year-old U.S. man travelling through Toronto Pearson airport was forced to spend nearly a week locked up in an Ontario prison after authorities mistakenly thought he was hiding cocaine in shampoo bottles.
-
Northern forest fire situation eases, but trouble may be ahead, MNRF warns
The number of active wildfires in the region is declining, but provincial officials say that could change with the dry weather ahead.
Ottawa
-
Head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 416 caught on camera
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Ottawa is facing charges following a head-on crash on Highway 416.
-
Ottawa doctor performed CPR on child pulled from water at Mooney's Bay
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Toronto
-
Man thrown in jail for nearly 1 week after drug test at Toronto Pearson 'wrongfully' finds cocaine in luggage
A 22-year-old U.S. man travelling through Toronto Pearson airport was forced to spend nearly a week locked up in an Ontario prison after authorities mistakenly thought he was hiding cocaine in shampoo bottles.
-
Uber rolls out accounts for teens in Ontario
Uber Canada is rolling out new accounts that will allow teenagers in Ontario to request rides.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court over Bill 124 today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Liberal Anna Gainey wins NDG-Westmount byelection
Unsurprisingly, Liberal Anna Gainey has won the by-election in the Montreal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount. The former party president thus becomes one of four new MPs chosen in just as many ridings on Monday evening, at the end of a by-election that did not change the colour of the Canadian electoral map.
-
La Fontaine tunnel closed towards the South Shore Tuesday night
Those planning on getting to the South Shore from Montreal on Tuesday night will have to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel as it will be closed.
-
Parti Quebecois refuses invite to Fete nationale concert to protest choice of host
The Parti Quebecois has turned down an invitation to address the crowd at a major concert marking the province's national holiday in protest over the choice of host.
Atlantic
-
Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert
A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.
-
Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway off Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pushes idea of hydro loop connecting Quebec, Atlantic region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he remains confident his government will eventually support a connected loop of Atlantic and Quebec electricity, allowing the Maritimes to end its reliance on coal.
Winnipeg
-
Liberal's Ben Carr to take father's seat in Winnipeg South Centre
Residents in Winnipeg South Centre will have a familiar name representing them in Ottawa. Liberal candidate Ben Carr has declared his victory in the byelection for the seat left vacant after his father's death.
-
Branden Leslie holds on to Portage-Lisgar for federal Conservatives
The federal Conservatives' candidate is declaring victory in the byelection in the riding of Portage-Lisgar.
-
Dozens protest outside closed meeting over contentious silica project
A contentious debate over a silica sand project in rural Manitoba boiled over in the RM of Springfield, where one area councillor says she was threatened at her home.
Calgary
-
'I didn't go home for three days': Canmore residents look back on flood 10 years later
10 years ago, the rain began to fall over the Rockies, as three weather systems combined to dump a massive volume of water onto an already deep snow pack.
-
Calgary police arrest youth accused of shooting people with pellet guns
Calgary police took three teenagers into custody on Monday after multiple reports of bystanders being shot with a pellet gun.
-
Piercing customers at Calgary tattoo shop must be tested: AHS
Alberta Health Services says recent customers who received body piercing services at a northeast Calgary tattoo and piercing shop must seek testing for Hepatitis B following a recent health inspection.
Edmonton
-
State of local emergency declared in Edson due to rain, flooding
The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency Monday due to rainfall and flooding and just before 6 p.m. residents of Lower Robb were told to evacuate.
-
Here's how much rain has fallen in Edmonton since Sunday morning
Personal weather stations in the Edmonton area have been showing between 50 and 105 millimetres of rain since Sunday morning.
-
'Planning continues': Still no timeline to remove excavator from damaged Henday overpass
A "shoring tower" will have to be erected under a damaged overpass in southeast Edmonton before the piece of equipment that hit it can be removed and repairs can start.
Vancouver
-
Radiologists warn 'dangerously long' wait times could worsen as B.C. clinics at risk of closure
Months after they warned that waits for critical medical imaging were worsening and could lead to a “tsunami of cancer cases.” B.C.'s radiologists say private clinics doing half the screening are so underfunded they may shut down.
-
'They look like a huge crater': Langley farm hit with 5 sinkholes
Sinkholes are popping up on and around a Langley Township councillor's farm, the reason for them outside his window. The Trans Mountain Pipeline is being drilled beneath his farm.
-
Students launch petition calling for end of strike action at Capilano University
Two weeks into job action that has put spring semester classes on hold, students at Capilano University have launched an online petition calling for an end to a strike by the union that represents support workers.