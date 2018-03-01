

A flood watch has been issued for the Essex Region.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says due to the existing wet ground conditions and the possibility of up to 25 millimetres of rain Thursday, there is potential for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within the floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

In addition, the rain is predicted to change to wet snow later this afternoon/early evening.

The snow may fall heavy at times this evening with forecasted accumulations between 50 mm and 100 mm. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, resulting in snow melt and increasing the potential for additional runoff tomorrow.

ERCA says waterways in the region are currently open with low flow. Waterway flows and water levels are expected to increase as this storm proceeds.

People should take extra caution and avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams and ponds. Flowing water and standing water can be extremely hazardous.

A combination of slippery banks, melting snow and cold water is particularly dangerous. People should keep children, pets and livestock away from waterways and areas of flowing and standing water.

If possible to be undertaken in a safe manner, property owners should consider inspecting areas of their properties for catch basin locations and other surface water inlets and make these areas free of debris.

The flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday.