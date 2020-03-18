WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex Powerlines is falling in line with other local distributions companies across the province in providing relief to electricity customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines hosted a conference call with regional distributors this week. After that call, many local companies have committed to voluntarily suspend electricity disconnections in light of the province’s state of emergency declaration.

Essex Powerlines has committed to a three-month extension of the disconnection moratorium, effective March 17 for its customers, which span the municipalities of Amherstburg, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

Essex Powerlines officials say they recognize the importance of continuing to serve customers in a reliable and safe, efficient fashion.

“Essex Powerlines prides itself in supporting the community in any way that we can and are committed to working together during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Barile, General Manager, Essex Powerlines Corporation. “It is a very difficult time for everyone, and we want the community to know that we are looking to alleviate the concerns of our customers so that they can focus on keeping themselves and their families safe.”

This follows a similar announcement made by ENWIN this week. ENWIN provides energy to Windsor customers and water service for the municipalities of Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle.

“Some of our most vulnerable customers will be forced to stay home or work from home, potentially with reduced income,” said Helga Reidel, ENWIN’s CEO, in statement. “We want them to know that we care, and that we are here to work with them as they strive to protect their homes and families in this very difficult time.”

“We hope a further period without disconnections can provide some measure of temporary relief to those customers who have the greatest need,” said Reidel.

Late payment notices to customers will continue to be issued according to ENWIN, but they will not be followed by disconnection notices or calls.

“We have spoken with other utilities across Ontario, and we expect that many others will also extend this kind of helping hand,” said Reidel.