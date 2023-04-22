Essex organ donor recipient uses ‘second chance at life’ to save others

Twenty-year-old Kaidyn Blair is using his "second chance at life" to make sure no else has to die while waiting for an organ transplant.

Blair was born with biliary atresia and cirrhosis of the liver.

"They told us after he had about three more weeks to live," said Kaidyn's mother, Tammy Blair.

Shortly before turning one, his family got the call they were hoping for. It was Kaidyn’s turn to receive a life-saving transplant.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the organ donation, Kaidyn, along with dozens of friends, family and supporters from the community, walked a half marathon to encourage organ donor registration.

It took them roughly five hours to walk from the Essex Arena to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus.

“Dream, inspire, believe: those are words I live by everyday. Just things you can do for people, things you can do for yourself, things you can do for family members. Three little words that can change someone’s life,” said Kaidyn.

Walkers enjoyed a meal after a half marathon to encourage organ donor registration on April 22, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

The walk also raised more than $10,000 in donations for the Ronald McDonald House.

“That is huge for us. That helps pay for the food that we have for our families, their stay, the bedding, everything that you can think of,” said Stephanie Porritt, community and volunteer engagement specialist at Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario.

Over the years, Kaidyn has hosted various walks, fundraisers and events to encourage people to register for organ donation.

Windsor Regional Hospital believes Kaidyn’s advocacy is a major reason why the Town of Essex’s organ donor registration rate is above the provincial average, sitting at 52 per cent.

Windsor currently has a donor registration rate of 32 per cent. Essex County sits just below 50 per cent.

To register and donate to Kaidyn's 20th anniversary walk, visit his Race Roster donation page.