Essex organ donor recipient uses ‘second chance at life’ to save others

Kaidyn Blair (left) is pictured with friends and family on April 22, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor) Kaidyn Blair (left) is pictured with friends and family on April 22, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver