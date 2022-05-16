Essex OPP investigate weapons call at grade school dance

OPP in Essex are investigating after it was reported a weapon was brought to a grade school dance on Friday.

Police say officers arrived to the Essex Sports Complex around 9:08 p.m. for the report.

Once on scene, police found a young person who matched the reported description.

According to AM800, a social media post from a parent detailed that there was allegedly an air gun used on students. Staff and chaperones were disrespected and shoved, among other things. And when police arrived those involved challenged officers.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Officers are asking witnesses or those with information to immediately come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com

- With files from AM800 News