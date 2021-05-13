WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex area OPP say an employee was assaulted during robbery at a business in Harrow.

Members of the OPP Essex detachment responded to the robbery report at a business on Kings Street in Essex.

Through investigation, police determined the suspects entered the store allegedly took some items and as they were trying to leave an employee was assaulted.

Police say the staff member was not injured during the incident.

The suspects then fled in a white SUV.

Police are continuing to investigate and have reviewed video surveillance.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com