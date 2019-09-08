Essex OPP investigate a fatal crash involving pedestrian in Lakeshore
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Lakeshore.
OPP say the collision happened at the intersection of Essex County Road 22 and East Puce Road about 11:30 p.m.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and police closed the intersection for several hours.
No other information is available from police at this time.